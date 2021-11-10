Tidal Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00225694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

