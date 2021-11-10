Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,554 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,292,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $212,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,026. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

