Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 10,111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.44% of Ashland Global worth $129,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ASH traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

