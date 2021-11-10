Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Calix were worth $119,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,902,265 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

