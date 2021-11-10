Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.40% of Equitable worth $175,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE EQH remained flat at $$34.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,318 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

