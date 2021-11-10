Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lifted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $627.78. 19,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,418. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.