The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The company has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

