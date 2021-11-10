The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,075,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,545. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 181.82, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.