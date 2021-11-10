The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,004. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The RealReal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

