The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 139.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 317,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.34. 154,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

