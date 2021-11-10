The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Middleby stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of The Middleby worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

