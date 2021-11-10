The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

The Gym Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

