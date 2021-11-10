The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 95.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 269,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

