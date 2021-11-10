The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 8,095,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,695. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

