Tesco’s (TSCO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 283.57 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £21.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

