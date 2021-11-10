Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

