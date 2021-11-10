Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.66 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

