Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.61. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

