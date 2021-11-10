Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.78

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 526151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.