Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

Surmodics stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. 1,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $693.05 million, a PE ratio of 501.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,792 shares of company stock valued at $884,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

