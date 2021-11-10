Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $1,727,118.80 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 53,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,727,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $161,403.80.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Levenhagen sold 200 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $6,400.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,971,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

