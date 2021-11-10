Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,011.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.52 million and $58,011.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.38 or 0.00410428 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,805,404 coins and its circulating supply is 39,105,404 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

