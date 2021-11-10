Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sumo Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,805% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Sumo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

