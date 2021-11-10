Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 600 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

