Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.17 ($101.38).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.00 ($88.24). The company had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.26.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.