Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.38. 122,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $421.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

