Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0870

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 155% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $241.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,505.36 or 0.99947564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.69 or 0.00345185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.40 or 0.00531110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00160134 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001391 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,830,473 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

