Stifel Financial Corp Buys 60 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $225.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $226.59.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

