Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 344.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

