Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $28.91. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

