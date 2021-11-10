Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $28.91. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
