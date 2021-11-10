State Street Corp Purchases 181,143 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $72,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

