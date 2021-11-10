State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of ImmunoGen worth $70,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

IMGN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

