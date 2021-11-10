State Street Corp Has $71.23 Million Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

State Street Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,307.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.56% of Oasis Petroleum worth $71,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 253,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $127.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

