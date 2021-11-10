State Street Corp Has $66.93 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of GMS worth $66,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

