State Street Corp Buys 18,538 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of NewMarket worth $66,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $337.32 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

