Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

