Stacey W. Goff Sells 128,616 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,451,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,956,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

