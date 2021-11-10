Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 31,387 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

