Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

