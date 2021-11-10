Spores Network (SPO) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $201,566.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,327.46 or 1.00167222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,712.37 or 0.07010882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

