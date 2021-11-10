Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

