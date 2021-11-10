Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

