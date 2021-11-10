Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Critical Contrast

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64% Dyadic International -536.88% -43.25% -39.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.22%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 49.01 -$298.46 million ($1.16) -5.58 Dyadic International $1.60 million 71.95 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

