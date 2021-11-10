SmartKey Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 9th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00092003 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

