SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.