SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

SKYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

