Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

