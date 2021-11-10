Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre Sells 70,044 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54.

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $5,617,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

