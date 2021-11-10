Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,078. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.