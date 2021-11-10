Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SGFY traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,078. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
