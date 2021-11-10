SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

