SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.
SI-BONE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $760.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
